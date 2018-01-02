Winter Storm Warning issued for counties in North Florida

The Winter Storm Warning continues up I-95 to the Carolina coastline.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for several counties in north Florida that includes the cities of Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, and High Bluff.
Snow and freezing rain is likely from 1 a.m to Noon on Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
