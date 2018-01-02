Winter Storm Warning issued for counties in North Florida

A large portion of the Sunshine State is under a Winter Storm Warning.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued the warning for Wednesday from 1am to Noon.

Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet is likely after midnight and it's expected about 1 inch of snow could accumulate and one quarter of an inch of ice is possible from Leon to Nassau Counties.

Travel along the I-10/I-75 corridor in N FL highly discouraged on Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Warning continues up I-95 to the Carolina coastline.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for several counties in north Florida that includes the cities of Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, and High Bluff.

Snow and freezing rain is likely from 1 a.m to Noon on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.

FLORIDA ICE/SNOW | The winter storm watch in N FL has been upgraded to a WARNING! Travel along the I-10/I-75 corridor in N FL highly discouraged tomorrow. Winter storm warnings continue up I-95 along the Carolina coastline. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/Dd2vcMipxz — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) January 2, 2018

