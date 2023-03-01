Winning FANTASY 5 ticket for over $180k remains unclaimed and will expire soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Grab your Florida Lottery ticket because a nearly $200,000 Fantasy 5 ticket remains unclaimed, and is about to expire.

The drawing for the winning ticket was on Sept. 16, 2022. The winning numbers are 03-14-15-16-34.

But, the deadline to claim the winnings is now just two weeks away.

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the Sept. 16 drawing.

Lottery officials said any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.