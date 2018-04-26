Where you can drop off expired, unused medications on National Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 28

Kelly Bazzle
7:06 AM, Apr 26, 2018
Do you need to clean out your medicine cabinet and get rid of expired or unused prescriptions? 

Saturday, April 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and local officials, pharmacies and hospitals are participating by hosting drop off locations near you. 

Click here to enter your zip code and find a location near you

The initiative helps keep unwanted meds out of the wrong hands. 

Learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day here.

 

 

 

