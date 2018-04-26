Where you can drop off expired, unused medications on National Drug Take Back Day

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 68°
Do you need to clean out your medicine cabinet and get rid of expired or unused prescriptions?
Saturday, April 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and local officials, pharmacies and hospitals are participating by hosting drop off locations near you.
Click here to enter your zip code and find a location near you.
The initiative helps keep unwanted meds out of the wrong hands.
Learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day here.
It's safe. It's confidential. It's happening this Saturday.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/rahWKgRZ4d— TampaPD (@TampaPD) April 25, 2018
It's safe. It's confidential. It's happening this Saturday.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/rahWKgRZ4d