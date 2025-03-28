Where to cut? House Speaker pushes for historic sales tax cut amid tension with DeSantis

A new battle is brewing in the Florida legislature—this time, not over immigration but over taxes and the best way to cut them.

It all began on Wednesday when House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) stirred the pot with a proposal to reduce the state sales tax by 0.75%, bringing it down from 6% to 5.25%. If the plan passes, Perez claims it could save Floridians around $5 billion annually.

“This will not be a temporary measure, a stunt, or a tax holiday,” Perez declared in a speech to the chamber. “This will be a permanent, recurring tax reduction. This will be the largest state tax cut in Florida’s history.”

Perez promised to reveal more details next week. His proposal received applause and positive reactions from some fellow Republicans.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Rep. Dana Trabulsy (R-Fort Pierce). “It was a surprise to us, too. It’s like Christmas came early.”

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) didn’t appear to share the enthusiasm. He posted online Thursday, criticizing the House for overriding about $60 million in vetoed budget items earlier in the week, accusing the chamber of “misplaced priorities.” The Governor also called for what he sees as a more targeted tax relief approach:

“We need a Florida-first tax package that will reduce the number one tax that is hurting Floridians—property tax. People need relief. They want it, and we need to deliver it for them,” DeSantis stated.

Perez didn’t back down. On Friday, he fired back, saying in an interview that no state has ever permanently cut sales tax in U.S. history.

“I don't know how that's misplaced priorities, but I'd be interested if someone asked the governor if he's against a cut of the sales tax,” Perez remarked. “I’d be surprised if he said anything other than ‘hell yes.’"

Perez also emphasized that he supports cutting property taxes too, but explained that the process to do so requires a 2026 ballot measure. In the meantime, he argued, sales tax reductions are feasible.

“Both things can be true,” Perez said. “And you know, I look forward to that proposal from the governor if he has one.”

As the feud between the Governor and the Speaker intensifies, some lawmakers are still trying to make sense of the proposals. Democrats, in particular, are urging caution and seeking more details before fully endorsing the plan.

Rep. Johanna López (D-Orlando) voiced cautious optimism: “We feel excited when we hear we’re saving money for our taxpayers, but we also have concerns about where we are going to get that money.”

Others warned that this dispute could escalate further.

“It could be,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa). “We’ve seen the tension between the governor and legislative leadership play out already—especially after we overrode a number of vetoes earlier today. I think this will continue to be a theme throughout the session.”

Meanwhile, Senate President Ben Albritton sounded more like a mediator. While he refrained from taking sides, he promised to work toward a compromise.

“We always find a way to land the plane, however it works,” Albritton said. “We’re still working through the details. One thing I will say is that the Florida Senate understands that the money we spend here is not our money—it’s taxpayer money.”

As for when Floridians can expect to see specifics of Perez’s sales tax cut proposal, they don’t have to wait long. The Ways and Means Committee is expected to release a bill language early next week.