Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 14:19:56-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.

Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!