'We're funding the police and then some': Gov. DeSantis announces $1K bonuses for first responders

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state is giving $1,000 bonuses to all first responders in Florida.

This includes every sworn law enforcement officer, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics.

"Some want to defund the police, we're funding the police and then some," DeSantis said.

The governor made the announcement at the Satellite Beach Police Department in Brevard County with multiple officers and police chiefs from the region.

He said the money for the bonuses will come from the state's upcoming budget.

"The people that wear the uniform, they didn't have that luxury [of working from home during the pandemic]. They were out there every single day," DeSantis said. "They had to work more than they ever have."

The governor called the way that many police officers were treated last year in some parts of the country a "total disgrace."

He applauded lawmakers' passage of the so-called "anti-riot" law, which places tougher penalties on protesters who engage in violent rallies.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the governor said the state's rainy day fund never had to be used and has doubled since he took office.

"If you look at the amount of revenue that's pouring into the state because of all the economic activity, the forecasters can't keep up with it," the governor said. "We're probably going to end up with total reserves close to $10 billion, which I think has gotta be a record for the state."

DeSantis will hold a second news conference in Hillsborough County at the Temple Terrace Fire Department at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined by the state's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

He also held two news conferences Tuesday where he signed new legislation to improve Florida's early education and VPK programs.