‘We won't be the same’: Sebring community reflects on 2019 bank massacre

SEBRING, Fla. — A 2019 mass shooting has forever changed the Sebring community.

On January 23, 2019 lone gunman Zephen Xaver, opened fire inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, killing five women execution style. The case has gripped the small town of 11, 379.

“It’s hard to believe that it happened right there in our little town,” said Marge Brown.

Five years have passed but for many residents that day is etched into their memory.

“We saw police cars coming and they were crouching down. They said don't go any further, there’s been a shooting at the bank. Of course, we were scared to death and didn’t know what to do,” Brown said.

The victims were Cynthia Watson, 65, Marisol Lopez, 55, Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, Jessica Montague, 31, and Debra Cook, 54.

The bank was demolished and a memorial remembering the women was erected— a constant reminder of the senseless tragedy that took place there.

“We’re a small knit community and everybody knows everybody. We don't have situations like this. We don't have mass shootings. It's not something that happens here, so it has affected the community,” said Brad Haislip.

Last year Xaver pleaded guilty to the murders. His penalty phase trial is now underway.

Several witnesses that took the stand say Xaver claimed to hear voices that told him to kill people. Some residents believe the system failed him.

“Mental illness is a terrible disease, and the government needs to take a hold of it and handle it, they do,” Haislip said.

Jurors will decide if Xaver is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Hopefully it will bring the healing this community needs. “It definitely affected all of us, we won't be the same,” Brown said.