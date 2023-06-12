WATCH: Trappers remove 10-foot crocodile from Florida home's pool

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. — Homeowners were forced to call wildlife officials after a 10-foot American crocodile managed to get in their pool Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, when Pesky Critters Wildlife Control received the call around 2 a.m., FWC Crocodile Agents were dispatched to the home in Plantation Key to get the situation under control.

Todd Hardwick, who Pesky Critters called an expert wildlife trapper, secured the animal despite its unruly behavior. He then pulled it onto the deck with assistant trapper Jeff Peterla before a Monroe County officer helped them transport it for release.

Once relocated to a safe location, Hardwick removed its restraints and encouraged it back into its habitat.

Pesky Critters provided the following tips for how to safely coexist with crocodiles.

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile. Be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature, and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior.

Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water, even designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey.

Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles.

Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers because discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks because that also can attract crocodiles.

For concerns regarding crocodiles, call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR).

Watch the full video below.