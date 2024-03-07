WATCH: Semi-truck driver arrested for shooting at other driver in road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — A Virginia truck driver was arrested in Marion County for his involvement in a road rage shooting on March 3.

On Sunday, a Marion County deputy responded to a Love's Travel Stop in Ocala to a report of shots fired during a road rage incident. The victim said he was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-75 when the suspect, Dylan Nissan Belleastin, threw a water bottle at his truck.

MCSO said the victim pulled over to confront Belleastin but decided against it and drove away. Belleastin allegedly continued to follow the victim and eventually pulled alongside him, then firing several shots toward the victim.

Authorities said the victim slowed down to avoid being struck by a bullet and then the victim returned fire toward Belleastin. Belleastin then drove to the Love's Travel Stop but eventually drove away, continuing southbound on I-75.

Through his investigation, the deputy was able to identify Belleastin and retrieve dash cam video from inside his semi-truck cab. The video showed Belleastin shooting at the victim two separate times.

On March 6, deputies located Belleastin, and he was put under arrest and transported to Marion County Jail, where he remains without bond.