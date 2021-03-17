VIDEO: Women attack Popeyes worker, steal money from cash register

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for four women involved in a dramatic robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana on Tuesday.

The crime happened around 1:15 p.m. at the restaurant located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a silver Nissan Sentra pulled up to the drive-thru, and a woman inside the car got into a verbal argument with the cashier, then spit on and attacked the worker.

Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

WATCH VIDEO OF ATTACK:

VIDEO: Women attacked Popeyes worker, stole money from register

PBSO said one of the women reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money from a cash register. The four women then took off in the Sentra.

If you know who the women are, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.