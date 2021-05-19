Video shows wild end to high-speed chase in south Florida involving 5 juveniles

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Five juveniles in a stolen SUV crashed Wednesday morning while fleeing from police on I-95 in Broward County, ABC affiliate WPLG reports.

Chopper video captured the incident on camera. The Infiniti QX60 was traveling at a high rate of speed just before it changed lanes and crashed into another vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and end on its roof.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening confirmed to WPLG that the chase started after officers were called just before 7 a.m. to a home burglary in the 2200 block of Northeast 28th Avenue in which several suspects tried to steal a car from the garage.

Liening told the affiliate that the description of the vehicle the suspects were in was disseminated over the police radio and officers located the vehicle a short time later and tried to pull over the driver.

But Liening said the driver refused to stop, leading to the chase.

Authorities confirmed it was a stolen vehicle.

Officials say at one point, the vehicle struck a bicyclist in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street. The driver did not stop to render aid, Liening said.

As the chase continued down I-95, Florida Highway Patrol jumped in to assist. Shortly after, the suspects crashed the car, rolling it over and hitting other vehicles along the way.

Two people were immediately apprehended after coming out of the back windshield, which had been smashed during the collision, the video shows.

Officers were seen appearing to kick out the windows of the SUV and three more people were pulled out.

Authorities say all 5 suspects were juveniles and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed after the collision.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the burglary and attempted theft of a car in their city, while the FHP is investigating the crash on I-95, WPLG says.