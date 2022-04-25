VIDEO: Florida deputy climbs balconies to rescue 1-year-old from apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An incredible video shows a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office climbing the balcony outside of an apartment complex to rescue a 1-year-old from a fire.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second floor and asked the mother one story above to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment early Saturday.

He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were rescued by firefighters using a ladder.

Firefighters also evacuated other residents while responding to the apartment building fire in Orlando.

The camera that recorded the rescue was attached to the deputy's vest, which he had taken off before climbing the building.

The sheriff's office said there were no casualties in the fire and no deputies were injured.