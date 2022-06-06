VIDEO: Florida deputies borrow boat to arrest man on stolen jet ski

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County arrested a suspect for theft after he allegedly stole a jet ski on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Authorities said Ronald Williams, 48, stole the jet ski around 12:30 p.m. and, unable to get it started, floated away on it.

A family getting ready to head out on their boat let the deputies borrow it to catch Williams, who was still floating in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video shows deputies approaching Williams with a gun drawn and telling him to put his hands up. Deputies ordered Williams to swim to the boat but he said he didn't know how to swim.

One of the deputies can be heard yelling, "So you're gonna take a jet ski and you don't know how to swim?"

Deputies tossed Williams a rope and used that to pull the floating jet ski to the boat.

The sheriff's office said Williams was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owners.