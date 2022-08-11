VIDEO: 'Brazen' armed robbers target woman holding baby outside Florida business, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff's office in Orange County said "brazen" armed robbers were arrested Tuesday just hours after they targeted a mother holding a baby and standing with another young child in the middle of the morning.

Authorities said the robbery took place around 9:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The victim was standing outside of a business in a shopping center.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video, which the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.

The sheriff's office Joshua Davila, 18, and Corahn Myrie, 22, took the woman's belongings and her young child's backpack and tablet.

The two were arrested just hours after the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

Online records show that Myrie is charged with accessory to a robbery with a firearm. Davila is charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft third degree (>$750, <$5,000).