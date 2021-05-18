Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race

items.[0].image.alt
Mandel Ngan/AP
Rep. Val Demings, D, Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Congress Big Tech CEOs
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 10:02:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida.

In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.