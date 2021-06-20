Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. (AP) — Three California children are in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake.

Authorities say the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night.

Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber says the 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators.

The 6-year-old and 8-year-old were not given any citations.

Florida Today reports a trapper was called out to remove the rope and pick up the reptile for public safety.