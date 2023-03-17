Watch Now
'Universal School Choice' bill clears House floor in 83-27 vote

Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 13:54:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican lawmakers' "universal school choice" bill cleared the Florida House on Friday with a final vote of 83-27, receiving some support from Democrats.

With the bill passing the house, it now moves close to making all students eligible to receive state funds for private tuition. It would be the largest expansion of Florida's school voucher program since its inception under former Governor Jeb Bush.

HB1 strips the low-income requirements from the Family Empowerment Scholarship, allowing any public school-eligible student to apply. Low-income families still get priority, however. Families homeschooling can also get a slice of state dollars as well for things like online lessons or private tutoring.

"The Florida model factors in the unique learning needs of every child to deliver education by empowering parents and students to choose the best way to achieve their educational goals, regardless of zip code, race, or income,” said Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast).

For their part, Democrats, who can't stop any bill from approval due to a Republican supermajority, have been critical of the bill. Democrats and other critics have said the bill could further cripple Florida's public education that millions of children depend on.

Members of the minority caucus called HB 1 a "betrayal" of Florida's public schools. Many believed passage would result in more students in private education — where state standards for educators and academics don't apply, and teachers have few protections.

“Students and their families need lawmakers’ support,” Florida Education Association (FEA) President Andrew Spar said in a statement. “The public schools that most families choose need lawmakers’ support. All of Florida’s children should be able to get the education they deserve and need at fully funded and staffed public schools. This bill is going to make life tougher for a lot of kids. It will mean fewer resources in their schools, and fewer teachers and staff to meet their day-to-day needs.”

