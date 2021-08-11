Watch
Universal celebrating annual passholders with discounts, perks, food and more

In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.
Universal Studios Florida
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:07:57-04

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating its annual passholders with Passholder Appreciation Days.

Annual passholders can take advantage of things like extended park hours, special food items, discounted hotel rates and more.

The perks, discounts and exclusive opportunities throughout the parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk run from August 16 to September 30.

For a complete list of offers associated with Passholder Appreciation Days, click here.

Guests who want to become part of the Universal Orlando passholder family can join today with Florida resident annual pass payment options starting as low as $15 per month. To learn more, visit UniversalOrlando.com.

