Unclaimed Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth $42K set to expire this week

The Florida Lottery said an unclaimed winning Fantasy 5 ticket that's worth $42,631 will expire this Saturday, September 16, at midnight.

The ticket was bought at a Winn-Dixie at 5690 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers for a March 20 drawing.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 05-06-19-23-28.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but it must be claimed at the Florida Lottery District Office.

The Lotter said Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.