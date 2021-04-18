Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Two Florida sisters killed on way to grocery store

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:14:51-04

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida sisters have died after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash on their way to the grocery store.

Lt. Jeff Spears, a spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department, said “their car was hit with such force that it essentially disintegrated. It rolled over several times.”

Police identified the victims in Saturday night's crash as 61-year-old Noemi Hammen and 58-year-old Maria Ramirez.

The women were pulling into the grocery store when a speeding car slammed into them. Witnesses said the car that hit them may have been racing another car.

Police are searching the area for surveillance video.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin