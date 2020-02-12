Menu

Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Turtle passes 100 pieces of plastic while recovering from surgery

Posted: 8:58 AM, Feb 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-12 08:58:50-05
items.[0].videoTitle
The turtle, named Zatanna, passed over 100 pieces of plastic in one week. Everything from bottle caps, plastic cutlery, garbage and zip lock bags.
Turtle passes 100 pieces of plastic

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A sea turtle recovering from hook surgery passed more than 100 pieces of plastic over a week.

turtle-plastic2.png

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center says the plastic objects included bottle caps, pieces of cutlery, garbage & zip-lock bags, and large plastic shards. They believe the turtle was likely foraging in open water where floating trash is "sadly becoming the norm."

The turtle, named Zatanna, has since had special supplements to her diet to aid in gut mobility while she continues to recover.

RECOMMENDED: Dolphins shot, stabbed off Florida's Gulf Coast; $20K reward offered for information

turtle-plastic.png

The nature center says she won't be released until they're sure she's done passing the objects.

According to the center, if our oceans continue to be littered with plastic by 2050 "there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Real, Local News to Start Your Day With ABC Action News Good Morning Tampa Bay