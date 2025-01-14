Trump and DeSantis push for early immigration session in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — President-Elect Donald Trump Tuesday, backed Governor Ron DeSantis’ call for a special session on immigration enforcement. Trump wrote on the social media site Truth: “Thank you, Ron. Hopefully other governors will follow.”

The early return is scheduled for later this month, just weeks before the regular legislative term begins, and is facing significant resistance from House Speaker Danny Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton, fellow Republicans.

DeSantis announced the idea on Monday, aiming to address issues ranging from condo reform to hurricane recovery. However, his primary focus remains passing bills that compel cities and counties to adhere to White House executive orders on illegal migration, including a large-scale deportation plan.

“We need to act, and we need to act quickly,” DeSantis emphasized.

Despite the governor’s push and formal proclamation, Perez and Albritton have labeled the special session as “premature” and “irresponsible,” insisting on more time to review any directives from the White House.

The showdown has sparked division among lawmakers, with some Republicans supporting DeSantis. State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) is among them.

“I do not want to get caught in a woulda, shoulda, coulda,” said the lawmaker, who DeSantis is eying as a replacement for Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. “I want us to be as aggressive as possible to make sure that we’re delivering on the promise that we are going to crack down on illegal immigration.”

Other Republicans lying low. State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), the former chair of the Florida GOP, has yet to respond to requests for comment on whether he backs the call. Gruters, for the record, is also in the running for the CFO spot— getting endorsements from Patronis, Perez, and Trump.

State Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne) was mixed. Supportive of the idea in concept but frustrated with the governor’s lack of clarity on his plans.

“Urgency!” Fine said. “What is the bill that you want us to pass that is so urgent? Show me the bill.”

Fine, a firebrand fixture in the legislature, said he still intends to introduce bills repealing in-state tuition for undocumented students and putting them at the back of the line for college enrollment.

The special session remains officially scheduled for the week of January 27, but lawmakers are not obligated to pass any legislation. They could adjourn after a brief period, similar to what occurred in 2010 when then-Governor Charlie Crist’s plan to put an offshore drilling ban on the ballot was rejected via inaction.

Former broadcaster Mike Vascilinda, who covered that special session, told us, “You know, one of the old adages that’s been around nearly the whole time that I’ve been around the capitol is that you never call a special session of the legislature unless you already know what the outcome is going to be.”

The ongoing conflict has also led some political analysts to suggest that Gov. DeSantis’ influence is waning. Prof. Josh Sacco, a political communications expert from USF, noted, “We’re seeing that the legislature is acknowledging that, statewide, the Governor’s power is ebbing. It’s on its way out. Also, this comes on a year after the Governor had a failed presidential campaign.”

Meanwhile, Democrats view this situation as a sign that the era of socially divisive legislation is ending, with a focus on more “real” work in the future. Senator Jason Pizzo, the Senate Minority Leader, expressed optimism, saying, “As long as they don’t keep slinging socially divisive crap, we’ll get along, we’ll get stuff done, and it’ll be great.”