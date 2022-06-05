Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic, heads toward Bermuda

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping heavy rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads.

Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida's east coast early Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m, the National Hurricane Center said Alex had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was centered about 635 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

The storm was moving to the northeast at 22 mph and was expected to pass near or just north of Bermuda by Monday.

Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.