Travel the epic Florida Distillery Trail starting at Ybor City's Florida Cane Distillery

TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone's heard of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, that sprawling consortium of brown liquor giants up in the Bluegrass State.

Now get ready for the epic 39-location "Florida Distillery Trail," a celebration of craft spirit makers right here in the Sunshine State.

The perfect place to start your adventure is the very cool Florida Cane Distillery inside Ybor City's historic El Encanto building.

Florida Cane Distillery's spirited crew Lee Nelson, Sarah Jarvis & Co. will give you a tour, pour you a vodka, rye whiskey or gin in their quirky tasting room, and show off the largest craft spirit portfolio of any craft distillery in the nation. They just made their thirty-ninth individual product!

But wait, there's more!

"We also have the highest proof moonshine in the state of Florida at 109 proof," said Lee.

You can grab a free map of the Florida Distillery Trail at Florida Cane, and as you travel, each location will stamp your arrival — and you might even get a few prizes and surprises along the way!

For more on the Florida Distillery Trail, click here.