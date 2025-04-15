Tow truck driver killed following car crash on U.S. Hwy 27

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 53-year-old man from Labelle died after a car crash on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers say the man was standing on the northbound shoulder of his tow truck with a car and trailer in tow. A car was driving northbound on the outside lane, North of Ragan Avenue, when it sideswiped the man, the car and trailer in tow.

The man was found dead on the scene. FHP says this crash is still under investigation. If you have any information about this case, contact the police.