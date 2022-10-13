Tolls returning to most Florida roads starting Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to most Florida roads starting this weekend.

FDOT said effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, October 15, tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume.

In the Tampa Bay area, tolls will resume on the following roads:



I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Polk Parkway

Selmon Expressway

However, FDOT said tolls will NOT resume on the following roads in the Tampa Bay area:

