Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Tolls returning to most Florida roads starting Saturday morning

Tolls will start at 6 a.m. October 15
Selmon Expressway
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Selmon Expressway
Posted at 5:31 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 17:31:22-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to most Florida roads starting this weekend.

FDOT said effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, October 15, tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume.

In the Tampa Bay area, tolls will resume on the following roads:

  • I-4 Connector
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Polk Parkway
  • Selmon Expressway

However, FDOT said tolls will NOT resume on the following roads in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.