Toddler, father found dead, hours after mother sought order

Posted at 12:57 PM, May 23, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy and his father were found dead in a South Florida condo, just hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department didn’t immediately give a cause of death Friday.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order.

The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”

