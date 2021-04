POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 2-year-old girl died at a South Florida home in an incident involving a piece of furniture.

A caller alerted the Broward Sheriff’s Office Friday morning about a death at a Pompano Beach home around 8:40 a.m.

Agency spokesman Carey Codd told news outlets the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives were interviewing adults who were inside the home when the child died.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.