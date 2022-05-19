Todashev family receives evidence 9 years after son's death

A father now has his hands on evidence nine years after his son was shot and killed.

In 2013, Ibragim Todashev was killed in his Orlando home during an interrogation by the FBI about his relationship with a Boston bombing suspect. Officials later indicated they would not bring charges against an FBI agent involved in the shooting.

Hassan Shibly

“The only connection between him and the Tsarnaev brothers was that they happened to have attended the same gym,” said Hassan Shibly, a family representative.

For the first time in nine years Thursday, the Todashev family got to see the evidence surrounding their son’s death.

WFTS

Abdulbaki Todashev, Ibragim’s father, arrived from Russia this week to collect the items.

“My life after they kill my son, broken on two-part,” said Todashev.

At times, sorting through the items and speaking about his son became emotional for the father. Evidence included keys, a sword, broomstick, and table.

“They claimed that he kicked this table at them, then they claimed that it was a broom, then they claimed that it was a sword,” said Shibly.

Blood-stained clothing was also among the evidence opened Thursday. Shibly explained the moment was a way to give the family a sense of closure. Still, they continue to call for reform.

“Ultimately, all we’ve asked for throughout this process is answers, transparency, and accountability, and it’s outrageous that the family has never been able to confront their children’s killer in court,” said Shibly.

ABC Action News reached out to the FBI regarding this case. They had no comment.