Tips from public lead to arrest in Florida street racing hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is seriously injured after street racing led to a three-car hit-and-run crash in Marion County last Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were traveling at high rates of speed and driving recklessly while street racing in the early morning on Nov. 18.

The Corvette then struck a Toyota Prius that was also traveling west near Southwest 80th Street. The Corvette left the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree, while the Prius stayed in the median.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the Mustang's driver, Jacob Steven Michael Carmack, 23, concealed his car in the parking lot of a local business and checked on the Corvette's driver, 38, who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was seriously injured.

Carmack then fled, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP was able to identify Carmack through an investigation and tips from the public. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Marion County Jail.

Carmack was charged with one count of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury to another, one count of crash involving death or personal injuries for the failure to remain on scene of a crash which resulted in serious bodily injury to another and one count of racing on highways.

FHP said this is still an active investigation.