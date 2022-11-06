This week, disturbance near Puerto Rico might move toward Florida and intensify into a tropical storm.

Storm activity near Puerto Rico might end up affecting Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An area of low pressure is creating disorganized storms roughly 100 miles north of Puerto Rico as it moves northward, potentially bringing harsh weather to the Sunshine State.

“Models are beginning to show a little more agreement that this will impact Florida. What impacts can we expect here in Tampa Bay? It's too early to say for sure. A lot of details still have to be worked out, but it's possible the East Coast of Florida sees a landfall with a move toward the West Coast after,” says Meteorologist Jason Adams.

The National Hurricane Center reported at 7 a.m. Sunday that the disturbance had a 70% chance of forming in the next two days and a 90% chance in the next five days.

Another disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda, according to the NHC, may produce a brief tropical depression or storm on Sunday. Before colliding with a potent cold front, it is predicted to continue northeast.