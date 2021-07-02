The Salvation Army helps families of the missing and survivors in Surfside

SURFSIDE, FLA.- — Staff with the Salvation Army remains on site of the condominium collapse in South Florida.

The massive search and rescue operation in Surfside was halted for much of Thursday over the stability of the remaining structure. Efforts resumed around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is providing beverages and food to first responders and to the families of those missing.

They said it is a humbling experience.

"I think each and every day, we should look for opportunities to live our life to the fullest and try to help other people because tomorrow we may be on the other side asking for help," said Johanna Wint, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Miami-Dade County.

The Salvation Army is also offering support to families who need travel assistance. Uber is also providing rides.

"We've also at the same time, we've brought in a washing machine truck. For example, we'll be able to wash the first responders clothing and do their laundry for them so they have fresh clothing as they're going through this crisis because they're not able to leave the site," said Kristen Reeves, Public Relations Manager for The Salvation Army- Miami Area Command.

"It has been a tragic moment in Surfside. I will say that it has been beautiful, the amount of support that the community has poured into the situation where there are organizations coming from all over the world to help."

People may also donate to help the survivors in Surfside and families impacted by a disaster.

For more information on how to donate check their website here.