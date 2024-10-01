The do’s and don’ts of applying for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — By now, you’ve seen the images and heard their stories: Floridians flooded out by Hurricane Helene in what officials are calling record-setting flooding in parts of Tampa Bay.

In the wake of Helene, President Joe Biden approved FEMA funding for Florida last weekend. This means the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can now grant much-needed financial help to residents and business owners in Florida’s 17 hardest-hit counties.

According to FEMA media specialist Jack Pagano, it's money that will literally open the floodgates for assistance. Assistance covers the costs of food, medications, and baby formula, as well as temporary housing, basic home repair costs, and personal property and losses.

“What FEMA is trying to do is turn tragedy into triumph,” Pagano said from the Disaster Recovery Center recently set up at Hillsborough Community College at The Regent in Riverview.

We asked Pagano questions you want answers to about seeking FEMA’s help.

Who’s eligible for FEMA’s help, and who’s not?



Answer: Anyone who suffered loss or damage from the storm may be eligible for assistance.

If you have homeowner’s insurance or flood insurance, are you still able to get help from FEMA?



Answer: Yes, anyone who suffered from losses could be eligible for different kinds of assistance, but financial help will only cover what’s not covered by insurance.

If you qualify for a FEMA grant, are you expected to repay that money?



Answer: No, FEMA grants are not expected to be repaid.

Pagano emphasized that the most critical step to getting help from FEMA assistance is applying for it, even if you’re unsure of your eligibility.

Be prepared to include the following information:



A current phone number

The address at the time of the disaster and where you’re staying today

Your social security number

A list of your damage and losses

Banking information (direct deposit info can result in money within a few days)

If insured, your insurance policy number and company name

Keep in mind, if you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, FEMA will not duplicate benefits for losses already covered.

You can start that application process in person at one of FEMA’s disaster recovery centers, online, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.