The battle for Florida’s senior vote is raging in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla — The battle for Florida’s senior voters is raging in Sumter County. The typically ruby red zone has seen a flash of blue with Vice President Kamala Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket. She’s brought some momentum and engaged older voters in an area that former President Donald Trump won by more than 30 points in 2020.

While Sumter is unlikely to flip — Harris might be able to eat away some of Trump’s margin, raising hopes for the Florida Democrats that the Sunshine State is truly “in play.”

Here’s what a few folks from Florida’s well-known senior community “The Villages” told us about their election thoughts.

Herald Cota: “Well, a lot of people dislike Trump because of what he says. But the main thing is, what did he do for the country when he was in office? He did a lot of things that he said he was going to do.”

Joe Dilello: “Is there any other choice? Donald Trump. Because his concerns about America have matched better with mine.”

John Ives: "Everyone thinks with their wallet, and that's how I think I've made up my mind. We're going to make America Great Again."

Jeanette Mulhause: “The economy is absolutely is high on my mind. The inflation rate, all of this. All of the above.”

Ken Ives: “Let's close those borders down to and get things in hand, because this open border thing just didn't work.”

Stan Leonard: “Whether it's Democrat or Republican, I don't think either party is doing us any justice. I don't think they represent a taxpayer at all.”

Joan Westcott: “They never tell you the truth anymore. They just tell you what they think you want to hear to get your vote, and then that's it. I mean, that's the way it is. I'll walk into that booth and I'll make up my mind. Right now, I don't feel really keen on either.”

Vanita Wagner: “I think she (Harris) certainly brings a lot of energy to her campaign. She's younger, she's got more ideas, she's willing to listen. I think it's the first time I've seen a parade that came to The Villages of just a Harris/Walz parade. It was just amazing.”

Christine Behre: “Tradition needs to go out the window. I'm saying, look at all the racism and all the crap that's going on. Her knowledge, her experience, her passion, she's going to kick ass.”