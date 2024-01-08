Suspected Ocala mall shooter arrested after reward increased: Police

Florida officials announced they have arrested a suspect involved in a fatal Dec. 23 mall shooting.

The Ocala Police Department said Albert Shell Jr., 39, was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala.

Shell is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, who was found dead in a common area inside the mall on one of the year’s busiest shopping days, according to police.

The incident also left a woman wounded after being shot in the leg, authorities said.

Officials increased the reward for information on Shell to $20,000 on Saturday, just two days prior to his arrest.

Law enforcement officials have said they believe the shooting was a targeted act of violence. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Shell on Dec. 24 for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.