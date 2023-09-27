Surfside Commission to decide on loading dock for development in area of Surfside Collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The area that once was home to the Champlain Towers is what developers now want to turn into a 12-story tower. But because of pushback from family members of those who lost their lives, the developers say they have made some changes.

“It’s just a complete insult, disrespect. They are not listening to us. It’s horrible,” shared Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law during the Surfside Collapse.

Sentiments like his have led to developers adjusting their proposed site plans, specifically regarding a loading dock and trash disposal. They have changed the amount of space and layout while still trying to meet the criteria to be named a street.

Yet the proposed plan keeps the loading dock on the same street that’s been promised to families for a memorial.

“88th Street is not theirs,” said Langesfeld. “There was a resolution that 88th Street was closed off for emergency vehicles, so whether their updated plans say the trash isn’t on 88th Street, the loading docks are still there.”

But, according to Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, while the commission did place a resolution to close 88th Street for a memorial, they never promised the whole street. And they don’t have the authority to take it over completely.

“There’s many other factors in place, DOT, the county, FEMA, there’s so many other parties involved when you do a road closure,” shared the mayor.

So, instead, a certain amount of space will still be promised to the families for the memorial. But the question now is how much of 88th Street will be given.

Some who are against the developer's plans have pushed to have their loading docks on 87th Street. But the mayor said the curve of the road just isn’t good for safety, and he spoke about that with the developers last week.

“It’s a difficult balance because [of] the concept of just throwing the loading dock onto Collins [Avenue]," he shared.

Mayor Danzinger furthered, “You can’t see five feet ahead of you when you make that turn. And to me, I think it will be a danger to the existing residents, the people who drive up and down. And it’s a balance, the respect with those we lost and the residents we still have to answer to now.”

But for those like Martin, he’s never had an issue with the development or them needing a loading dock. But what he doesn’t want to see is the construction of their promised memorial be further delayed or impacted.

“They also state they will put their construction trucks and build most of the building coming in from 88th Street. So that means we won’t be able to have a memorial until three, four, [or] five years from now. And they are cutting away nearly half of 88th Street. So why do we have to wait five years for that development to finish, for us to use 50% of what was proposed to us in the past,” shared Langesfeld.

Those against the site plan are set for a ‘Rally for Remembrance' on Wednesday evening. Commissioners will then hear from the developer as he asks for the plan's approval.

