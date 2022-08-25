SunPass Savings program to offer frequent customers 'more money in their pockets': Gov. DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a six-month discount program on Thursday that's estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters.

SunPass Savings, per a press release from DeSantis' office, will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, and will be available to commuters who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

So how exactly does SunPass Savings work? Commuters of two-axle vehicles who use SunPass or other Florida transponders (E-Pass, Uni, and LeeWay) will get a Sunpass Savings credit on the 10th of the following month if they fall within the following amount of transactions:

40-79 paid transactions a month = 20% credit

80+ paid transactions a month = 25% credit

It's important to note customers' accounts must be in good standing to be eligible, and registration into the SunPass Savings program is not required.

Locally in the Tampa Bay area, the Polk Parkway (SR 570), Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Veterans Expressway (SR589) are among the included tolls. As well as the Suncoast Parkway (SR 589), I-4 Connector and Pinellas Bayway.

According to the press release, "on average, customers using FDOT Turnpike facilities for their daily commute spend $50 per month on tolls. This program could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months, and commuters with more transactions will increase their savings."

“The SunPass Savings program is a way for us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise are proud to offer this additional cost-saving benefit.”