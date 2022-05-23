Summer car safety: How fast can the inside of a vehicle heat up?

TAMPA, Fla. — It may not officially be summer yet, but as Floridians know summer-like temperatures start early.

As it gets warmer, it's important to remember that your vehicle heats up fast. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature inside a vehicle will reach 100 degrees in 25 minutes when the outside temperature is just 73 degrees.

Hot cars and children

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than adults. When left in a hot car, NHTSA said a child can die within just minutes.

According to KidsandCars.org, more than 1,000 children 14 and under died from heatstroke after being left in hot cars between 1990 and 2021.

Florida ranks second when it comes to the number of hot car deaths involving children, with 107 fatalities between 1992 and 2021.

According to KidsandCars, 87% of children who have died in a hot car were 3-years-old and younger, and 54% of heatstroke deaths in vehicles involve kids 1-year-old and younger.

KidsandCars said in 56% of child hot car deaths, the child was unknowingly left by a parent. In 26% of those deaths, the child gained access to the vehicle on their own, and in 15% the child was knowingly left.

So far in 2022, NoHeatStroke.org said two children have died from heatstroke.

Hot cars and pets

Hot cars aren't just dangerous for children. According to The Zebra, 78 pets suffered heatstroke and died in a hot car between 2018-2019.

The National Weather Service said animals can die from heatstroke in just 15 minutes.

In Clearwater, police said a man was arrested on Sunday and charged with animal cruelty after he left his dog in a hot car while it was 93 degrees outside. Police said the back windows were halfway down and there was water in the car but the dog was in distress when it was found.

According to KidsandCars, the inside of a car heats up very quickly and even if the windows are cracked, the temperature can reach 125 degrees in just minutes. The nonprofit said 80% of the increase in the vehicle's inside temperature happens in the first 10 minutes.

The nonprofit also said cracking the windows doesn't help slow the heating process or decrease the maximum temperature.

So, what can you do if you see a child, animal or vulnerable adult locked in a hot car?

Safety tips and Florida law

According to a 2016 law, a person in Florida that uses force to enter a vehicle to remove a vulnerable person or domestic animal is immune from civil liability for damage to the vehicle.

The law says the person is immune if they:



Determine the motor vehicle is locked or there is otherwise no reasonable method for the vulnerable person or domestic animal to exit the motor vehicle without assistance

Has a good faith and reasonable belief, based upon the known circumstances, that entry into the motor vehicle is necessary because the vulnerable person or domestic animal is in imminent danger of suffering harm

Ensures that law enforcement is notified or 911 called before entering the motor vehicle or immediately thereafter

Uses no more force to enter the motor vehicle and remove the vulnerable person or domestic animal than is necessary

Remains with the vulnerable person or domestic animal in a safe location, in reasonable proximity to the motor vehicle, until law enforcement or other first responder arrives

KidsandCars offers the following heatstroke facts and safety tips: