Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of the Bahamas, heavy rain expected for Florida: NHC

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, according to National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 4:00 a.m., Nicole was 555 miles east of the Northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It is moving north-northwest at nearly 14 miles per hour.

NHC stated that a turn toward the northwest with a decrease in speed is expected later on Monday, and a westward or west-southwestward motion is forecast Tuesday through early Thursday.

The center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

This system could bring heavy rainfall to portions of Florida and the southeastern United States by mid to late week.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

