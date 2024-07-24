Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Study ranked Florida among the best states for top-performing school systems

school
Shutterstock
school
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 23, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida was recently ranked among the best states for top-performing school systems.

WalletHub released a list of states with the best and worst school systems in the US and Florida landed near the top. To compile the list, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, including performance, safety, class size, and funding.

Florida came in at number 11 on the list. The state was ranked eighth-best for safety and 11th-best for quality. Florida fell short in the median SAT score and pupil to teacher ratio categories, however, coming in at number 47 in both.

Here are the top 15 states with the best school systems, according to WalletHub:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. Maryland
  4. New Jersey
  5. Wisconsin
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Nebraska
  8. New York
  9. Virginia
  10. North Dakota
  11. Florida
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Delaware
  15. Utah

Click here to see the full list.

With Joe Biden out and Kamala Harris in as the Democratic Party nominee, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone took to the streets of Tampa to get your voice on the campaign shakeup.

Your Voice | How do you feel about the presidential race

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.