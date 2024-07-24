Study ranked Florida among the best states for top-performing school systems

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida was recently ranked among the best states for top-performing school systems.

WalletHub released a list of states with the best and worst school systems in the US and Florida landed near the top. To compile the list, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, including performance, safety, class size, and funding.

Florida came in at number 11 on the list. The state was ranked eighth-best for safety and 11th-best for quality. Florida fell short in the median SAT score and pupil to teacher ratio categories, however, coming in at number 47 in both.

Here are the top 15 states with the best school systems, according to WalletHub:



Massachusetts Connecticut Maryland New Jersey Wisconsin New Hampshire Nebraska New York Virginia North Dakota Florida Illinois Indiana Delaware Utah

Click here to see the full list.