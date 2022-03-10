Struggling to get your 1099-G forms from CONNECT? Fill this out

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians who were previously unemployed say they're struggling to get their 1099-G forms so they can file their taxes.

Pamela Sowards, who received unemployment in 2020 and 2021, reached out to ABC Action News when she was having trouble getting her forms.

"I’m so stressed out, it’s ridiculous,” Sowards told reporter Heather Leigh last week.

After she reached out, we sent her information to the DEO as well as ID.Me, and both recognized our e-mail and said they will reach out to Sowards.

Still, other Floridians are in the same position.

“Some of these Floridians cannot get into their accounts, others have not been unemployed for quite some time so their logins have changed. And of course, the website continues to crash,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani, from District 47.

The Florida DEO has this 1099-G IRS tax form information sheet listed on its website.

ABC Action News is compiling a list to send to DEO of Floridians who are still unable to access their forms. If that's you, fill the form out here.