Statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday morning

A great time to practice severe weather procedures

Kelly Bazzle
7:02 AM, Jan 24, 2018
2 mins ago

Wednesday will be a good day to practice severe weather procedures as the Florida Division of Emergency Management will hold a statewide tornado drill.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday will be a good day to practice severe weather procedures as the Florida Division of Emergency Management will hold a statewide tornado drill. 

According to FloridaDisaster.org, all participants should consider themselves under a Tornado Watch at 8 a.m. and at approximately 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice Tornado Warning. The Warning message will broadcast on the NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message. 

All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans, according to FloridaDisaster.org.

 

 

Here is a timeline of the statewide tornado drill: 

January 24: The Day of the Drill
After 8:00 a.m. EST
Consider a Tornado Watch to be in effect

  • Announce watch to staff and/or students
  • Designate authority (coordinator)
  • Evacuate tornado vulnerable areas

10:00 a.m. EST
Tornado Warning

  • Receive message
  • Coordinator determines threat
  • Upon determination of immediate threat, give “take shelter” or “duck and cover” command (depending on space available at location)

10:30 a.m. EST
Termination of Watch and Warning

  • Give instructions to return to normal activities (You will not receive notification. Terminate the drill as you see fit.)

After the Drill -- Wrap-up
Following the drill, assess and revise plan as needed.

Residents in Pinellas County who participate in the Tornado Drill are asked to post a photo on social media with hashtag #PCtornadodrill for a chance to win a NOAA weather alert radio. 

The drill should be considered over at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top