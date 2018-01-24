Statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday morning

Wednesday will be a good day to practice severe weather procedures as the Florida Division of Emergency Management will hold a statewide tornado drill.
According to FloridaDisaster.org, all participants should consider themselves under a Tornado Watch at 8 a.m. and at approximately 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice Tornado Warning. The Warning message will broadcast on the NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message.
All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans, according to FloridaDisaster.org.
