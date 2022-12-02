Watch Now
Splash Mountain at Disney World to close for construction in January 2023

Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 02, 2022
BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced on Friday that Splash Mountain will be closed for construction starting January 2023.

Splash Mountain will be closed for construction as Imagineers work to remodel the attraction into the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure, inspired by the movie "The Princess and the Frog."

Disney also released details about the attraction, including a first look at a new scene and some new characters. Click here to view images and concept art for the attraction.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is expected to open at Walt Disney World in 2024.

