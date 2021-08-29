Watch
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 11:42:25-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station. A recycled Falcon rocket blasted off early Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX's newest ocean platform. The capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab Monday.

It's delivering more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and experiments for the seven station astronauts.

