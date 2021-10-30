Watch
SpaceX bumps next NASA launch until Wednesday

AP
In this image made from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, left, approaches to the international space station, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. (NASA via AP)
APTOPIX SpaceX Crew Launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.

Four astronauts were supposed to blast off Sunday on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. The forecast for Florida was near perfect. But a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast, violating launch rules.

SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic, in case the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown. Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday.

The one German and three U.S. astronauts will remain at NASA's Kennedy Space Center until then.

