9 dead after SUV crashes into canal in western Palm Beach County, sheriff's office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people are dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a SUV crashed into a canal and flipped over in western Palm Beach County on Monday night, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Hatton Highway and Southwest Connors Highway, outside of Belle Glade.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash at Hatton Highway and Southwest Connors Highway, outside of Belle Glade, on Aug. 6, 2024.

According to a crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a 2023 Ford Explorer was going westbound on Hatton Highway and approaching a southbound curve.

The vehicle lost control, drove off the road, slammed into a guardrail, then flipped over and landed in a canal.

WPTV The area of Hatton Highway and Southwest Connors Highway, outside of Belle Glade, following a fatal crash on Aug. 5, 2024.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another six were taken to a trauma center, where five of them tragically passed away.

A tenth passenger, a 26-year-old man, was taken St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with serious injuries.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident."

The names and ages of the deceased have not been released.

A deputy was also injured and taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash at Hatton Highway and Southwest Connors Highway, outside of Belle Glade, on Aug. 6, 2024.

Capt. Tom Reyes, a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, said that when emergency crews arrived at the scene, the Ford Explorer was upside down and partially underwater in the canal.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue worked together to pull 10 people out of the water.

"I've been with the department for 20 years and this is one of the most difficult scenes I've been on," Reyes said

The sheriff's office is investigating the fatal wreck.