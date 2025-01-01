Social media ban for minors now in effect in Florida

One of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors is now in effect in Florida.

HB 3 bans social media accounts for children under the age of 14 and requires parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds.

Parents are all for it. “That’s perfect, so you know what your kids are doing. You can monitor and they can't just go around creating accounts,” Cha Cha Fowler.

The law targets platforms with addictive features like infinite scroll and data-gathering algorithms.

“The way this bill is structured, it is not engaging in any regulation of speech. It is basically identifying functionality that is causing harm. The addictive features,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Platforms get to determine how to enforce the rules, and the state can penalize companies for not following them. Parents can sue.

The measure was enacted in hopes of protecting children from potential online harm. Mental health educator Natasha Pierre said social media is tied to mental health risks teens could face.

“The mental health challenges range from anxiety and depression as well as low self-esteem. We have children that are impressionable. They don't have the articulation to express much of what they are experiencing and seeing,” Pierre said.

Supporters also argue the platforms could lead sexual predators to communicate with minors.

“Perverts and pedophiles they like to reach out to young kids that’s how they take advantage of them. That's how they find them and lure them.”

This bill is being challenged in court, so it won't be implemented until the court makes a preliminary decision in February.