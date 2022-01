Snow and Florida: two words not often put together in a sentence. But overnight one Florida sheriff's office posted a video showing just that!

Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says at about 3 a.m. in a Lowe's parking lot, one of their deputies saw snow!

Video seems to show snow flurries coming down in the middle of the night in the northern Florida county.

In the Tampa Bay area, lows are in the upper 40s Monday, but hey, at least the snow is getting closer to us!