Shocking video shows man attack woman entering Florida grocery store with her 3 children

Surveillance video shows thief follow woman inside store, punch her in face
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a man who attacked a woman and stole her necklace – all in the presence of her children. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/shocking-video-shows-man-attack-woman-entering-florida-grocery-store-with-her-3-children
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 01, 2022
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a man who attacked a woman and stole her necklace – all in the presence of her children.

The crime occurred Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Surveillance video released Wednesday showed the woman entering a grocery store when a man followed her through the parking lot, approached her from behind and grabbed her necklace as she walked inside. The video showed him punch her in the face and then run off.

Closeup still from surveillance video of man who attacked woman in front of her children in North Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate this man who was seen on surveillance video attacking a woman in front of her three children and stealing her necklace, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Lauderdale, Fla.

BSO investigators also released several other surveillance videos showing the man arrive in a Nissan, parking in the back of the plaza and seemingly target the woman, who was walking with her three children.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018.

