Sheriff: Man, 82, dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say an 82-year-old man died while snorkeling off Key Largo in the Florida Keys. Aleksander Toverovsky of Hallandale Beach died Thursday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff's officials say they were notified about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a commercial dive boat crew with Rainbow Reef Dive Center was performing CPR on a patient who had been snorkeling at Molasses Reef.

Investigators said a mate on the dive boat saw the man wave for help. He dove into the water and pulled him to the boat.

The release says Toverovsky lost consciousness and they began performing CPR. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

